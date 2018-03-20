The Latest: Austin police repeat warning after FedEx bombing

Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Kode Sammarco will release 2017 drug statistics Tuesday.Full Story >
Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Kode Sammarco will release 2017 drug statistics Tuesday.Full Story >
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Tri-State until Wednesday at 8 p.m.Full Story >
Thirty-five people are displaced in a large Fairfield apartment fire overnight, according to the American Red Cross.Full Story >
A crash partially closed eastbound Interstate 74 for several hours in Indiana early Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police.Full Story >
A $424,000 resignation deal City Manager Harry Black and Mayor John Cranley agreed to over the weekend easily cleared its first round of approval Monday morning, but still faces defeat later this week.Full Story >
Republicans waiting out the storm as Trump doubles down on criticism of special counsel Robert MuellerFull Story >
President Donald Trump says U.S. must "get tough" with drug dealers as a means of ending the nation's deadly opioid addiction.Full Story >
Russia has announced it is expelling 23 British diplomats and threatened further measures in retaliation in a growing diplomatic dispute over a nerve agent attack on a former spy in BritainFull Story >
Two weeks of odd news: Police say impaired bride crashes on her way to her wedding; two long-ago high school sweethearts in New Jersey marry in hallway where they metFull Story >
Student who narrowly escaped after bridge collapse watched helplessly as structure fell apartFull Story >
The deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge in Florida has cast a spotlight on a rapid construction technique widely used around the U.S.Full Story >
Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10Full Story >
A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida universityFull Story >
With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearingFull Story >
Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida universityFull Story >