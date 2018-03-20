The Latest: FBI probes package bomb blast at FedEx in Texas

A crash partially closed eastbound Interstate 74 for several hours in Indiana early Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police.Full Story >
Thirty-five people are displaced in a large Fairfield apartment fire overnight, according to the American Red Cross.
A $424,000 resignation deal City Manager Harry Black and Mayor John Cranley agreed to over the weekend easily cleared its first round of approval Monday morning, but still faces defeat later this week.
As you may have heard, snow is returning to the Tri-State this week.
A teenager boy was critically hurt in a double shooting in Walnut Hills late Monday, Cincinnati police said.
Russia has announced it is expelling 23 British diplomats and threatened further measures in retaliation in a growing diplomatic dispute over a nerve agent attack on a former spy in Britain
Two weeks of odd news: Police say impaired bride crashes on her way to her wedding; two long-ago high school sweethearts in New Jersey marry in hallway where they met
Student who narrowly escaped after bridge collapse watched helplessly as structure fell apart
The deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge in Florida has cast a spotlight on a rapid construction technique widely used around the U.S.
Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10
A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida university
With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearing
Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida university
The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructure
Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have children
