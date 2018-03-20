Crash partially closes EB I-74 in SE Indiana - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Crash partially closes EB I-74 in SE Indiana

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
DECATUR CO., IN (FOX19) -

A crash involving an overturned semi tractor-trailer partially closed eastbound Interstate 74 for several hours in Indiana early Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police.

A minor injury was reported when the accident occurred just after 4 a.m., a police dispatcher said.

A wrecker is on scene working to clear the massive overturned vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

