Fire at SW Ohio apartments displaces 35 people; none hurt

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a fire at a southwestern Ohio apartment complex displaced families from a dozen apartments that were left uninhabitable, but no one was hurt.
The fire early Tuesday morning spread on the third floor of a complex in Fairfield, roughly 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of downtown Cincinnati.
The American Red Cross says 35 people were displaced, including residents of the damaged apartments and those from another dozen apartments where the utilities were temporarily shut off because of the blaze.
The cause of the fire wasn't immediately clear. Fairfield Fire Chief Don Bennett says someone initially spotted flames in a third-floor utility room.
