Hamilton County coroner to release 2017 drug statistics

Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Kode Sammarco will release 2017 drug statistics Tuesday.

The county's top law enforcement official has called a 10 a.m. news conference at the coroner's office, 319 Eden Ave.

Last fall, the coroner said overdoses in Hamilton County had surpassed the total of last year, with 427 suspected deaths – and three months remaining in 2017, making the toll the worst since the heroin epidemic began. in the Tri-State.

Most overdose deaths have been due to fentanyl or chemically similar drugs, Sammarco has said.

The county reported 403 overdose deaths in 2016.

To try to top overdoses before they happen, the Hamilton County Heroin Coalition is launching a Quick Response Team early next month.

They are uniting with fire departments, law enforcement and social workers to create a team that follows up with overdose victims and offers them addiction treatment, according to a prepared statement.

Modeled on an effort in Colerain Twp., the team will try to find overdose survivors using a database maintained by the Greater Cincinnati Fusion Center, a public safety data collecting agency.

Heroin Coalition commander and Norwood Police Lt. Tom Fallon told Hamilton County commissioners Monday the database would help locate overdose survivors who are otherwise hard to find.

The team will also use “predictive analysis” to track drug activity to target potential overdoses in with the help of University of Cincinnati’s Institute of Crime Science.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.