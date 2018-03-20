Police: Woman punches CPS teacher

Rosaline Mitchell, 32, charged with felonious assault for punching a Douglass Elementary School teacher, police say

A Cincinnati woman was charged with assault after hitting a teacher, court documents say.

Police say Rosaline Mitchell, 32, walked into the school office Thursday at Douglass Elementary and punched a teacher.

Court documents say Mitchell's actions were unprovoked and she is charged with felonious assault.

Mitchell is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

