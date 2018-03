The Latest: Judges could get raises under Senate budget plan

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Latest on a two-year spending proposal in the Kentucky state Senate (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

The Kentucky Senate is proposing raises for the state's judges and circuit court clerks, but only if lawmakers pass an overhaul to the public pension system that has prompted fierce opposition from public workers.

Part of the proposed pension plan is to phase-in increased retirement contributions for the Administrative Office of the Courts. That phase-in would save the court system about $8.2 million over the next two years.

The Senate budget proposal, released Tuesday, would use that money to give raises to judges and circuit court clerks. Republican Sen. Chris McDaniel said if the pension changes don't pass, the raises would not happen.

Democratic Sen. Robin Webb called the plan "extortion" and said she would not support it.

2:40 a.m.

The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

The Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee will meet twice on Tuesday to debate two-year spending plans for the state's executive, legislative and judicial branches.

The state House of Representatives approved its version of the spending plan earlier this month. They included a 50-cent tax increase on cigarettes and a new tax on prescription opioids. But last week, Republican Senate leaders said their budget proposal would not include those taxes.

Senate President Robert Stivers declined to tell reporters Monday what was in the budget proposal. House and Senate leaders have until next week to reach a deal in order to preserve their right to override any potential vetoes from the governor.

