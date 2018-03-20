The Latest: Court skeptical of crisis pregnancy center law

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Supreme Court arguments over regulating crisis pregnancy centers (all times local):
11:15 a.m.
The Supreme Court seems likely to strike down a California law that mainly regulates anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers.
Both conservative and liberal justices voiced skepticism Tuesday about the law that requires the centers to tell clients about the availability of contraception, abortion and pre-natal care, at little or no cost. Centers that are unlicensed also must post a sign that says so.
The centers say they are being singled out and forced to deliver a message with which they disagree. California says the law is needed to let poor women know all their options.
12:40 a.m.
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a free-speech fight over California's attempt to regulate anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers.
The case being argued Tuesday involves information required by a state law that the centers must provide clients about the availability of contraception, abortion and pre-natal care, at little or no cost. Centers that are unlicensed also must post a sign that says so.
The centers say that they are being forced to deliver a message with which they disagree because their aim is to steer women away from abortion.
California and abortions rights groups that backed the law say its goal is to give pregnant women complete and accurate information.
The outcome also could affect laws in other states that seek to regulate doctors' speech.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
