Accident kills forklift operator at glass maker's plant

MORAINE, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say an accident at an automotive glass manufacturer's plant has resulted in the death of a forklift operator in southwestern Ohio.
Chinese glass maker Fuyao Glass America Inc. confirmed the death is under investigation but didn't immediately release details about Tuesday's accident at its plant in Moraine, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Cincinnati.
Workers who unsuccessfully tried to unionize have alleged unsafe conditions at the site, a former General Motors factory.
Fuyao says safety is its top priority.
A year ago, Fuyao announced it would pay $100,000 to resolve safety violations at the plant. It had been cited for violations involving machine safety, electrical hazards and a lack of personal protective gear.
Fuyao said last March it had spent millions of dollars on safety measures.
