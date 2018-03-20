High school suspends student for profanity use in call to congressman

The school district superintendent says the students were reprimanded for breaking school rules in regard to leaving class.Full Story >
The school district superintendent says the students were reprimanded for breaking school rules in regard to leaving class.Full Story >
Trump blistered Mueller and his investigation all weekend on Twitter and started in again Monday, questioning the probe's legitimacy with language no recent president has used for a federal inquiry.Full Story >
Trump blistered Mueller and his investigation all weekend on Twitter and started in again Monday, questioning the probe's legitimacy with language no recent president has used for a federal inquiry.Full Story >
Two major issues, the border wall and a tunnel and rail project, are holding up the massive government-wide spending bill that must pass Congress before a midnight Friday deadline to avoid another government shutdown.Full Story >
Two major issues, the border wall and a tunnel and rail project, are holding up the massive government-wide spending bill that must pass Congress before a midnight Friday deadline to avoid another government shutdown.Full Story >
The premier made no mention of a possible Chinese response in the event U.S. President Donald Trump raises import barriers over trade complaints against Beijing, but other officials say the government is ready to act.Full Story >
The premier made no mention of a possible Chinese response in the event U.S. President Donald Trump raises import barriers over trade complaints against Beijing, but other officials say the government is ready to act.Full Story >
Britain's information commissioner says she is using all her legal powers to investigate the handling of Facebook data by Cambridge Analytica to help Donald Trump win the 2016 presidential election.Full Story >
Britain's information commissioner says she is using all her legal powers to investigate the handling of Facebook data by Cambridge Analytica to help Donald Trump win the 2016 presidential election.Full Story >