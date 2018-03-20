Cincinnati Zoo's baby aardvark to make its first public debut

The baby aardvark will be making its public debut at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Winsol the aardvark was born on Dec. 21, and has been spending his time bonding with his mom, a 13-year-old aardvark, with help from the zoo's animal care team.

Three-month-old Winsol and his mother, Ali, will be viewable in their Night Hunters habitat at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden starting Wednesday.

Zoo officials say Winsol got his name because he was born on the winter solstice

Winsol is the first healthy aardvark baby to be born at the zoo since 1994, zoo officials say. He weighed about three pounds at birth and doubled that amount in two weeks.

Winsol and Ali will be moved to the aardvark habitat in the Night Hunters section of the zoo because they are nocturnal.

