Coney Island hosting North America's largest Ferris wheel

Coney Island SkyWheel coming to Cincinnati May 26 through July 8 (Credit: Coney Island)

This summer, you can sit high above the sky and take in the views of the Greater Cincinnati Area, but only for six weeks.

Coney Island announced that it will host North America's largest mobile Ferris wheel-style ride when the park opens.

The Coney Island SkyWheel will soar 155 feet above the Ohio River and feature 36 six-person gondolas, says the park.

Park officials say each ride will last about 10 minutes, with the wheel making four rotations per session.

“It is the tallest ride of its kind in Ohio and is a great way to launch an exciting 2018 season while putting the wintertime Ohio River issues behind us.” said Sally Derrick, Coney Island Marketing Director.

The Ferris wheel will be located near the park's Sunlite Water Adventure area.

Park officials say guests can catch a ride on the SkyWheel from May 26 through July 8. Tickets will be 5 dollars per person.

