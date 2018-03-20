Prosecutor: Warren Co. chiropractor caused brain injuries, 28 fractures in newborn

A grand jury indicted Bittner for an alleged incident that happened in February. (Warren County Jail)

A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting his three-month-old daughter because she was 'fussy' and he wanted a son, according to Prosecutor David Fornshell.

Police arrested Jason Bittner at his West Chester Chiropractic office after a grand jury indicted him on felonious assault and endangering children last week.

Fornshell said Bittner, 33, was disappointed that his newborn child was a girl and not a boy. Fornshell believes that was one factor contributing to the abuse.

“He was frankly resentful of that fact and also was very intolerant of the fact that she fussed,” Fornshell said Tuesday.

Doctors found the victim had traumatic brain injuries and 28 rib fractures at various stages of healing. Her injuries were “inconsistent with an explanation that this was some type of accident,” Fornshell said.

The alleged assault happened in February at Bittner's Mason home, a police report shows.

The newborn has been released from intensive care unit at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

"Mr. Bittner is a medical professional. By all accounts he’s a member of good standing in the community he’s active in his church and I think people think that people like that are incapable of committing acts of child abuse or even domestic violence and those kind of situations but unfortunately those types of acts are committed by all manner of people," Fornshell said.

