Several Kentucky school districts to close for Capitol rally

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky teachers are planning to hold another rally in support of education funding and to preserve their retirement benefits. More than a half-dozen school districts have called off classes Wednesday to allow their employees to converge on the state Capitol.

The latest rally comes at a crucial time. Lawmakers are preparing for final negotiations on a new state budget, and Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is trying to revive a stalled bill to overhaul the state's public pension plans.

Hundreds of teachers rallied at the Capitol earlier this month as the GOP-led Senate decided not to vote on the pension bill. Wednesday's rally could be bigger, if a late-season winter storm doesn't interfere. The forecast calls for 3 to 4 inches of snow in Frankfort by Wednesday.

