Several Kentucky school districts to close for Capitol rally

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky teachers are planning to hold another rally in support of education funding and to preserve their retirement benefits. More than a half-dozen school districts have called off classes Wednesday to allow their employees to converge on the state Capitol.
The latest rally comes at a crucial time. Lawmakers are preparing for final negotiations on a new state budget, and Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is trying to revive a stalled bill to overhaul the state's public pension plans.
Hundreds of teachers rallied at the Capitol earlier this month as the GOP-led Senate decided not to vote on the pension bill. Wednesday's rally could be bigger, if a late-season winter storm doesn't interfere. The forecast calls for 3 to 4 inches of snow in Frankfort by Wednesday.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.Full Story >
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.Full Story >
All abortions would be banned in Ohio under a proposal introduced by Republican lawmakers.Full Story >
All abortions would be banned in Ohio under a proposal introduced by Republican state lawmakers.Full Story >
Boone County Sheriff’s investigators have identified a man accused of fighting two deputies before an officer-involved shooting Monday.Full Story >
Boone County Sheriff’s investigators have identified a man accused of fighting two deputies before an officer-involved shooting Monday.Full Story >
This summer, you can sit high above the sky and take in the views of the Greater Cincinnati Area, but only for six weeks.Full Story >
This summer, you can sit high above the sky and take in the views of the Greater Cincinnati Area, but only for six weeks.Full Story >