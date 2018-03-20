Recipes: Palomino Mussels and Clams - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Recipes: Palomino Mussels and Clams

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

In celebration of the Spring Equinox, Palomino is showing off their spring menu.

Chef Billy Reid was in studio Tuesday making Tipsy Clams and Mussels.

Palomino Mussels and Clams

  • Oil, Olive, Extra Virgin                     1.00 FO
  • Garlic, Peeled                                    1.00 tsp
  • Minced Shallots, Peeled                2.00 tsp
  • Minced Sausage, Chorizo              1.00 OZ Diced 1/8"
  • Tomatoes, Beefsteak, 4x5             2.00 OZ Diced 1/4"
  • Clams                                                    6.00 OZ
  • Mussels                                                6.00 OZ Wine,
  • Cooking, White                                 2.00 FO
  • Clam                                                      2.00 FO
  • Herb Mix                                             1.00 tsp
  • Pepper, Black, Coarse Ground    0.25 tsp Pepper,
  • Red Chili, Crushed                            0.25 tsp
  • Butter, Unsalted                               1.00 OZ Cut in 1" chunks, lightly softened
  • Salt, Kosher                                        0.06 tsp Pinch
  • Toast, Garlic Bread,                         1.00 EA*
  1. Heat oil, sweat garlic and shallots, do not brown.
  2. Add sausage, let crisp, add the tomatoes, sautee 30 seconds.
  3. Add the clams and mussels and deglaze with the white wine.
  4. Add the clam broth and cover, cook until clams just begin opening.
  5. Add  butter, salt, pepper, chili flake and half the herb mix.  Stir allowing butter to emulsify in stock.
  6. Mound clams and mussels in bowl, garnish with the remaining herb mix and garlic bread and serve.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • New blast sends bombing investigators to Texas FedEx center

    New blast sends bombing investigators to Texas FedEx center

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:16:04 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:28 PM EDT2018-03-20 19:28:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    Full Story >

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    Full Story >

  • Crash marks 1st death involving fully autonomous vehicle

    Crash marks 1st death involving fully autonomous vehicle

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:25 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:25:55 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:28 PM EDT2018-03-20 19:28:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris Carlson). A vehicle goes by the scene of Sunday's fatality where a pedestrian was stuck by an Uber vehicle in autonomous mode, in Tempe, Ariz., Monday, March 19, 2018. A self-driving Uber SUV struck and killed the woman in suburban Phoe...(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). A vehicle goes by the scene of Sunday's fatality where a pedestrian was stuck by an Uber vehicle in autonomous mode, in Tempe, Ariz., Monday, March 19, 2018. A self-driving Uber SUV struck and killed the woman in suburban Phoe...

    The death of a woman who was struck by a self-driving Uber SUV as she crossed a street in suburban Phoenix is the event that many in the auto and technology industries had been dreading.

    Full Story >

    The death of a woman who was struck by a self-driving Uber SUV as she crossed a street in suburban Phoenix is the event that many in the auto and technology industries had been dreading.

    Full Story >

  • Senators push for better security for 2018 election season

    Senators push for better security for 2018 election season

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:45 AM EDT2018-03-20 04:45:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:27 PM EDT2018-03-20 19:27:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, June 13, 2017, file photo, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., right, confers with committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., during a hearing on Capitol Hill ...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, June 13, 2017, file photo, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., right, confers with committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., during a hearing on Capitol Hill ...

    With the 2018 primary season already underway, leaders of the Senate intelligence committee are launching an effort to protect U.S. elections from a repeat episode of foreign interference.

    Full Story >

    With the 2018 primary season already underway, leaders of the Senate intelligence committee are launching an effort to protect U.S. elections from a repeat episode of foreign interference.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly