Recipes: Palomino Mussels and Clams

In celebration of the Spring Equinox, Palomino is showing off their spring menu.

Chef Billy Reid was in studio Tuesday making Tipsy Clams and Mussels.

Palomino Mussels and Clams

Oil, Olive, Extra Virgin 1.00 FO

Garlic, Peeled 1.00 tsp

Minced Shallots, Peeled 2.00 tsp

Minced Sausage, Chorizo 1.00 OZ Diced 1/8"

Tomatoes, Beefsteak, 4x5 2.00 OZ Diced 1/4"

Clams 6.00 OZ

Mussels 6.00 OZ Wine,

Cooking, White 2.00 FO

Clam 2.00 FO

Herb Mix 1.00 tsp

Pepper, Black, Coarse Ground 0.25 tsp Pepper,

Red Chili, Crushed 0.25 tsp

Butter, Unsalted 1.00 OZ Cut in 1" chunks, lightly softened

Salt, Kosher 0.06 tsp Pinch

Toast, Garlic Bread, 1.00 EA*

Heat oil, sweat garlic and shallots, do not brown. Add sausage, let crisp, add the tomatoes, sautee 30 seconds. Add the clams and mussels and deglaze with the white wine. Add the clam broth and cover, cook until clams just begin opening. Add butter, salt, pepper, chili flake and half the herb mix. Stir allowing butter to emulsify in stock. Mound clams and mussels in bowl, garnish with the remaining herb mix and garlic bread and serve.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.