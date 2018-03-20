Covington awarded $1.165 million for afterschool programs

More students in Covington Independent Public Schools will have opportunities to attend after-school programming that helps improve their academic achievement thanks to grants from the 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program.

Two schools -- Latonia Elementary and Glenn O. Swing Elementary School -- received grants totaling $1.165 million over five years.

The funding allows Latonia to establish a full 21st century community learning center program for the first time. Latonia students will get access to personalized academic support as well as a wide array of enrichment activities and clubs that meet students’ needs and interests. The grant at Glenn O. Swing Elementary allows the district to continue its after-school and summer program at the school for another five years.

The afterschool programs help students meet state and local academic standards in core academic subjects through individualized academic support, and offers students a broad array of enrichment activities such as gardening, dance, robotics and more. Students also receive a hot, nutritious meal thanks to our partners at the Freestore/Foodbank. Nearly three in five students who attend the afterschool programs improve their grades or achieve the highest grade possible.

“In my 10 years of working with young people, I have seen firsthand how afterschool programs give students opportunities to explore their interests, while giving parents the peace of mind that comes with knowing that their children are safe and supervised, with engaging, educational activities, after the school day ends,’’ said Tom Haggard, Resource Development Coordinator for Covington Partners who oversees the afterschool programs.

The schools, in partnership with Covington Partners, applied for the grants.

Covington Superintendent Alvin Garrison said he is thankful for the opportunities that the funding provides.

“I appreciate everyone who was involved in writing the grants,’’ he said. “These grants will allow us to offer excellent services and resources. It’s a good day in Covington - now all of our schools will have full afterschool programs. This is great for our students and parents.’’

During the 2016-17 school year, 2,100 students attended afterschool programs in Covington schools.

The 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program is a U.S. Department of Education program administered through the states, providing grants to schools, youth development agencies, community and faith-based organizations, to provide high quality, expanded learning opportunities outside of the regular school hours for children in a safe and sound educational environment. The program is authorized under the Every Student Succeeds Act.

