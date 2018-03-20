Jury rules insanity in stabbing death of 6-year-old boy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky jury has recommended a 20-year sentence for an Indiana dialysis nurse convicted of assaulting a man and two children but found him not guilty by reason of insanity in the death of the children's 6-year-old brother.
News outlets report the Fayette County jury recommended the sentence Tuesday for 34-year-old Ronald Exantus. He was also found not guilty by reason of insanity on a burglary charge Monday.
Exantus' defense team didn't dispute that he killed Logan Tipton in December 2015.
Exantus drove from Indianapolis to Versailles and went inside the home before dawn. Logan was stabbed in the head.
Logan's mother, Heather Pujol Tipton, said she didn't feel justice was served.
Public defender Bridget Hofler says "there is no victory here for anybody."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
One to 3 inches of snow are expected to fall across most of the Tri-State Tuesday and Wednesday.Full Story >
One to 3 inches of snow are expected to fall across most of the Tri-State Tuesday and Wednesday.Full Story >
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Tri-State until Wednesday at 8 p.m.Full Story >
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Tri-State until Wednesday at 8 p.m.Full Story >
More students in Covington Independent Public Schools will have opportunities to attend after-school programming that helps improve their academic achievement thanks to grants from the 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program.Full Story >
More students in Covington Independent Public Schools will have opportunities to attend after-school programming that helps improve their academic achievement thanks to grants from the 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program.Full Story >
Thirty-five people are displaced in a large Fairfield apartment fire overnight, according to the American Red Cross.Full Story >
Thirty-five people are displaced in a large Fairfield apartment fire overnight, according to the American Red Cross.Full Story >