Max, former dog 'mayor' if Indiana town, gets fire department escort to be put down

Bright is unincorporated. Years ago, they developed a contest through the local Integrity Masonic Lodge, in conjunction with the fire department, as a fundraiser for the department. The fundraiser was, essentially, $1 votes for entered pets to be named the Mayor of Bright.

The fundraiser no longer exists, but a lot of people in the community got a chance to meet Max, who was named mayor in 2014 and 2015.

Unfortunately, Max fell ill and had to be put down.

Because Max is a massive Newfoundland breed, officials weren't sure how to transport him to the vet to be euthanized. So his owner, firefighter Dave Nash, went to the fire chief to ask if they could help. The chief said yes, so two squads, a fire truck, and a full fire crew went to Max's house to pick him up.

This all took place Saturday morning around 10 a.m. About four to six people had to help lift him into the ambulance.

The fire chief says they got a few funny looks, but Max's owners were in disbelief and touched by what the crews did. The chief says it's a misconception that firefighters only respond to emergency calls -- they also respond to calls for help, and this was a case of neighbors helping neighbors.

