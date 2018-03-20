Dozens of local students demand gun reform at City Hall

Dozens of local college and high school students filled City Hall on Tuesday calling for tougher gun laws.

There have been 17 school shootings so far this year where someone has been hurt or killed, an average of 1.5 shootings a week. Tuesday’s open mic night came on the heels of the seventeenth, which took place Tuesday at a Maryland high school.

Cincinnati students like 17-year-old Deej Ragusa pleaded for gun reform.

“I hate that these numbers are rising. It's absolutely outrageous,” said Ragusa. “The constitution has had many changes. people have weaponized versions of the literal things just like the constitution and even the Bible missing the overarching aim that helps and unites humanity."

Last month, 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. Kevin Bandy graduated from there in 2009. He currently practices law in Cincinnati and is advocating for stricter mental health and gun control policies.

“The message hasn't stuck before and now that students are getting involved, making their voices heard I think we'll have change," said Bandy.

City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld hosted the event. After everyone spoke, FOX19 NOW’s Maytal Levi asked him what students can expect from him moving forward.

“I’m going to do every single thing in my power to take their wishes and fears and channel it into action. Tomorrow and right now that means banning bump stocks in the city of Cincinnati. It means making sure we’re being smart about the preventative ways we’re deploying Cincinnati police officers to various schools. It means everything we can do, we will do and things that aren’t within our power at city hall we’re going to advocate and fight for those at the state and federal level," he said.

On Saturday thousands are expected to participate in “March For Our Lives” across the country in favor of gun reform. The walk will begin at 11 a.m. at City Hall and end at Senator Rob Portman’s Office.

