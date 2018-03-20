Disabled woman says O'Bryonville parking problem forces her to stay in

The everyday hustle and bustle of shoppers and diners in the O'Bryonville shopping district is starting to make life more stressful for those who have homes close by. (WXIX)

This past year a disabled woman in the area has been fighting for resident-only parking just so she can take care of her basic needs.

Cars lined up along O'Bryon street is a daily sight for Jocelyn McSayles.

"It's horrible parking," she says.

McSayles moved on the street three years ago after an accident with Americorp left her with a brain injury. Now she's easily fatigued and she says being able to park close to home is a necessity.

"I don't want to leave my home to go get food or go get lunch or breakfast because I know the parking spot is going to be gone if I leave," said McSayles.

Even grocery shopping has become an issue because she says she can't lift more than 10 lbs.

"I have to wait until Sunday at Midnight to go to Krogers when they're about to close and I know people aren't on the streets," said McSayles.

She says the problem is employees at businesses close by are parking on the streets to leave the space for their customers. It's not a new problem, but it is new for her. In the past, she was able to park at a senior home because of her disability. However, they recently changed management and that is no longer an option.

She first tried to fix the problem by leaving notes on cars asking people not to park on O'Bryon, but that didn't go well.

"The people were becoming very offensive in response to it," said McSayles.

After leaving the notes on cars, she says she was greeted with a note from one of the drivers telling her to move and to keep her hands off their property.

Mcsayles says she went to the city and started a petition have O'Bryon street designated as resident only parking. The city reportedly requires signatures from 60 percent of households in agreement. She did get her neighbors to sign on, but the petition did not meet the requirement of 50 households.

She says it's not just her problem, but several others on the street including her 70-year-old neighbor are forced to get up at odd hours to move their cars closer to home.

FOX19 NOW is still waiting to hear back from Cincinnati's Transportation and Parking Department about what else can be done to resolve the problem.

The business that Mcsayles says has caused the most problems was closed when FOX19 reached out for a comment.

