Authorities ID suspected Austin serial bomber as search for clues continues

Authorities face promise of valuable new leads as they pursue a suspected serial bomber in the Texas capital.

(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). A law enforcement officer runs on Brodie Lane in Austin, Texas, moments after an explosion on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Emergency teams were responding Tuesday night to another reported explosion in Texas' ...

Police in Texas says they are working an officer-involved shooting but it is unclear if it's related to the recent spate of bombings.

(Jan Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Texas troopers help redirect traffic near the site of another explosion, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Emergency teams were responding to another reported explosion in Texas' capital, this on...

Local media reports say a suspect connected to the Austin bombings has died. (Source: KEYE/CNN)

ROUND ROCK, TX (RNN) – A law enforcement source has identified the dead Austin bombing suspect as Mark Anthony Conditt.

But the case in Austin is still active as authorities conduct an followup investigation into suspicious packages, including at a FedEx location near the airport, Austin PD reported.

The facility was temporarily evacuated during the search as a precaution.

A SWAT vehicle arrived at Mark Conditt's home in Pflugerville, 18 miles north of Austin, in case he had help, media at the scene reported.

Conditt is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.

“Get your hands up,” the team said to whoever may still be in the house, according to a WFAA reporter.

A law enforcement official said Conditt was seeking additional Austin area addresses before his death, the Austin American Statesman said.

FBI has brought in SWAT team This is bomber Mark Conditt’s house. Conditt is now dead but they are also looking to see if he had help. SWAT yelled to someone “Get your hands up.” They are preparing to enter house. pic.twitter.com/9Ap0l3Fbt0 — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) March 21, 2018

Pflugerville, TX, Mayor Victor Gonzales told the Associated Press Conditt lived two blocks away from him, but he did not have a personal relationship with family.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said in an early Wednesday morning news conference the deceased suspect responsible for the serial bombings was a 24-year-old male but declined to identify him.

Neighbors said the man was 23, was homeschooled, attended Austin Community College but did not graduate.

He was employed at Crux Semiconductor in Austin as a “purchasing Agent/buyer/shipping and receiving,” the Austin American Statesman said.

Crux Semiconductor hired him when he was 19 and fired him last August for not meeting job expectations, the owner told WVUE.

The owner of Crux Semiconductor described him as a "quiet and introverted" man who went about his job in his own way. He was never confrontational.

Austin residents should remain vigilant as law enforcement officials are concerned that there may be additional devices in the community, Christopher Combs of the FBI said.

"We do not understand what motivated him to do what he did," Manley said, nor do they know if he worked alone or with accomplices.

Through teamwork with state and federal officials, "we ultimately located a vehicle that the suspect was driving at a hotel in Round Rock" on Tuesday night, Manley said.

Police reportedly used a blend of security video, cell phone technology and receipts to track down the suspect.

On Tuesday, multiple law enforcement officials took position around the hotel, waiting for tactical vehicles to arrive for the safe apprehension of the suspect.

While authorities awaited the vehicles' arrival, the suspect drove away from the hole. Police followed, Manley said.

He then pulled off the road onto the frontage road.

As members of law enforcement approached his vehicle, he blew it up, the chief said. A law enforcement officer sustained minor injuries, getting knocked back by the blast.

Another law enforcement member discharged his weapon.

Manley said authorities were able to discern similarities between the bombs.

In a tweet at 5:30 a.m. ET, the Houston division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said officials were at the scene with police and FBI agents.

The Austin Police Department tweeted early Wednesday morning that they were working an officer-involved shooting in Round Rock, a city about 19 miles from Austin.

President Donald Trump congratulated law enforcement officers Wednesday, following the news of the suspect's death.

AUSTIN BOMBING SUSPECT IS DEAD. Great job by law enforcement and all concerned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018

A package bomb killed 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House on March 2 at his home and another package bomb claimed the life of 17-year-old Draylen Mason at his mother's home on March 12.

The blast also injured Mason's mother.

ATF is with @Austin_Police and @FBISanAntonio on I-35 at the scene of the individual suspected in the #packagebombmurders — ATF Houston (@ATFHou) March 21, 2018

The third package bomb detonated a few hours later on March 12 and left one person injured.

A tripwire-activated bomb detonated near a road in Travis County on March 18 and injured two people. Those victims are expected to fully recover.

The fifth device, another package bomb, exploded in a FedEx ground facility in Schertz, TX, on March 20 and injured one person. FedEx confirmed that the person responsible for sending it also shipped a second package, a sixth device.

It was secured in in a FedEx facility near the Austin airport and turned over to law enforcement.

Authorities originally believed the attacks could be racially motivated, but the fourth bomb appeared random, rather than targeted, the Associated Press reported.

Police responded to another incident, initially reported as a seventh bomb, March 20, but determined that an incendiary device had "initiated" at an Austin Goodwill, injuring one employee. Police said they believed the incident was unrelated.

#FBI, @ATFHou, & @Austin_Police offering a reward of up to $100K for info leading to the arrest & conviction of person(s) responsible for the package bombs which recently injured & killed several Austin residents. Call 512-472-TIPS (8477) w/ tips. https://t.co/8Yfvfyg1uM pic.twitter.com/SFpkT7z3Vv — FBI (@FBI) March 19, 2018

