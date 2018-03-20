Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

Authorities face promise of valuable new leads as they pursue a suspected serial bomber in the Texas capital.

(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). A law enforcement officer runs on Brodie Lane in Austin, Texas, moments after an explosion on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Emergency teams were responding Tuesday night to another reported explosion in Texas' ...

Authorities recover new clues after another Austin blast

(RNN) – Local media reports indicate police attempted to arrest a suspect in the Austin, TX, bombings early Wednesday, with some reports saying the suspect died.

The Austin Police Department tweeted early Wednesday morning that they were working an officer-involved shooting in Round Rock, TX, a city about 19 miles from Austin.

The sequence of events is not yet clear. There is reports from local media that a device detonated; then shots were fired.

Police reportedly used a blend of security video, cell phone technology and receipts to track down the suspect.

The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.

I-35 in Round Rock at Old Settlers Blvd is shut down in BOTH directions. We’ve see SWAT vehicles and Helicopters in the area. @cbsaustin pic.twitter.com/mIZtOOwje2 — Jordan Bontke (@JBontkeCBS) March 21, 2018

A package bomb killed 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House on March 2 at his home and another package bomb claimed the life of 17-year-old Draylen Mason at his mother's home on March 12.

The blast also injured Mason's mother.

The third package bomb detonated a few hours later on March 12 and left one person injured.

A tripwire-activated bomb detonated near a road in Travis County on March 18 and injured two people. Those victims are expected to fully recover.

The fifth device, another package bomb, exploded in a FedEx ground facility in Schertz, TX, on March 20 and injured one person. FedEx confirmed that the person responsible for sending it also shipped a second package, a sixth device.

It was secured in in a FedEx facility near the Austin airport and turned over to law enforcement.

Authorities originally believed the attacks there could be racially motivated, but the fourth bomb appeared random, rather than targeted, the Associated Press reported.

Police responded to another incident, initially reported as a seventh bomb, March 20, but determined instead that an incendiary device had "initiated" at an Austin Goodwill, injuring one employee. Police said they believed the incident was unrelated.

