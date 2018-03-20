Male birth control pill one step closer to reality

A safe and effective male birth control pill has been a longtime goal in medicine. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - Researchers say male birth control pills are moving closer to becoming a reality.

The results of a study were presented Sunday at the annual Endocrine Society meeting in Chicago, IL.

Researchers said a proposed hormone pill, dimethandrolone undecanoate, could reduce testosterone and other hormone levels responsible for sperm production without causing any serious side effects.

A safe and effective male birth control pill has been a longtime goal in medicine. But for decades, such pills have been exclusively used by women.

Researchers said the sample size for this study was small, so there would need to be more research to assess any potential side effects.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.