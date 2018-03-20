Male birth control pill one step closer to reality - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Male birth control pill one step closer to reality

A safe and effective male birth control pill has been a longtime goal in medicine. (Source: CNN) A safe and effective male birth control pill has been a longtime goal in medicine. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - Researchers say male birth control pills are moving closer to becoming a reality.

The results of a study were presented Sunday at the annual Endocrine Society meeting in Chicago, IL.

Researchers said a proposed hormone pill, dimethandrolone undecanoate, could reduce testosterone and other hormone levels responsible for sperm production without causing any serious side effects.

A safe and effective male birth control pill has been a longtime goal in medicine. But for decades, such pills have been exclusively used by women.

Researchers said the sample size for this study was small, so there would need to be more research to assess any potential side effects.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Zuckerberg asked to testify; data firm's CEO suspended

    Zuckerberg asked to testify; data firm's CEO suspended

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:44 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:44:16 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:47 AM EDT2018-03-21 12:47:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2013, file photo, a Facebook employee walks past a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. The San Jose Mercury News reports Saturday, March 17, 2018 that building permits compiled by Bui...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2013, file photo, a Facebook employee walks past a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. The San Jose Mercury News reports Saturday, March 17, 2018 that building permits compiled by Bui...

    The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million...

    Full Story >

    The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million Facebook users to manipulate elections.

    Full Story >

  • Kenya: Last white rhinos are protected after male dies

    Kenya: Last white rhinos are protected after male dies

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-03-21 12:40:22 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:44 AM EDT2018-03-21 12:44:07 GMT
    International experts are resorting to science to try to sustain the subspecies. (Source: CNN)International experts are resorting to science to try to sustain the subspecies. (Source: CNN)
    International experts are resorting to science to try to sustain the subspecies. (Source: CNN)International experts are resorting to science to try to sustain the subspecies. (Source: CNN)

    International experts are resorting to science to try to sustain the subspecies.

    Full Story >

    International experts are resorting to science to try to sustain the subspecies.

    Full Story >

  • Documents: Major design change changed bridge cost, schedule

    Documents: Major design change changed bridge cost, schedule

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:44 PM EDT2018-03-21 03:44:07 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-03-21 12:30:54 GMT
    (Pedro Portal/ The Miami Herald via AP). FILE- This March 10, 2018 file photo shows the main span of the a pedestrian bridge being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater to Florida International University near Miami. The 950- ton new bridge coll...(Pedro Portal/ The Miami Herald via AP). FILE- This March 10, 2018 file photo shows the main span of the a pedestrian bridge being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater to Florida International University near Miami. The 950- ton new bridge coll...

    Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.

    Full Story >

    Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly