Man says Browns receiver led alleged assault

CLEVELAND (AP) - A man who is suing Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman and several others over an alleged 2016 New Year's Eve assault now says Coleman led the group in the attack.
Cleveland.com reports Adam Sapp testified Tuesday Coleman led the group of men that beat him in the football player's downtown apartment building. His testimony came during the trial of Corey Coleman's brother, Jonathan, who is charged with assault.
Sapp previously said he didn't remember the moments leading up to the alleged assault.
Corey Coleman denied involvement in the altercation, and prosecutors declined to press charges. His lawyer says he is not surprised that Sapp remembered new details with the lawsuit pending.
Court documents show Sapp is seeking $25,000 for medical costs along with punitive damages.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The fire chief says it's a misconception that firefighters only respond to emergency calls -- they also respond to calls for help, and this was a case of neighbors helping neighbors.Full Story >
The fire chief says it's a misconception that firefighters only respond to emergency calls -- they also respond to calls for help, and this was a case of neighbors helping neighbors.Full Story >
Dozens of local college and high school students filled City Hall on Tuesday calling for tougher gun laws.Full Story >
Dozens of local college and high school students filled City Hall on Tuesday calling for tougher gun laws.Full Story >
The everyday hustle and bustle of shoppers and diners in the O'Bryonville shopping district is starting to make life more stressful for those who have homes close by.Full Story >
The everyday hustle and bustle of shoppers and diners in the O'Bryonville shopping district is starting to make life more stressful for those who have homes close by.Full Story >
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.Full Story >
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.Full Story >
One to 3 inches of snow are expected to fall across most of the Tri-State Tuesday and Wednesday.Full Story >
One to 3 inches of snow are expected to fall across most of the Tri-State Tuesday and Wednesday.Full Story >