Overdose deaths up over 30 percent in Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI (AP) - A coroner says fatal drug overdoses rose sharply last year in the Cincinnati area and the numbers would have been even worse without the opioid-overdose antidote naloxone.
Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco (LAK'-schmee sam-MAHR'-koh) announced Tuesday that her office saw a spike of more than 30 percent in overdose cases in 2017. Most of the 529 people killed had a mix including an opioid in their bloodstream.
Sammarco says naloxone is saving a "huge" number of lives and the death toll might have doubled or even tripled without it.
Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan works with a countywide drug coalition. He says the area needs more state and federal funding to combat the drug problem.
Synan says the spike in deaths is discouraging, but doesn't mean the fight is hopeless.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The fire chief says it's a misconception that firefighters only respond to emergency calls -- they also respond to calls for help, and this was a case of neighbors helping neighbors.Full Story >
The fire chief says it's a misconception that firefighters only respond to emergency calls -- they also respond to calls for help, and this was a case of neighbors helping neighbors.Full Story >
Dozens of local college and high school students filled City Hall on Tuesday calling for tougher gun laws.Full Story >
Dozens of local college and high school students filled City Hall on Tuesday calling for tougher gun laws.Full Story >
The everyday hustle and bustle of shoppers and diners in the O'Bryonville shopping district is starting to make life more stressful for those who have homes close by.Full Story >
The everyday hustle and bustle of shoppers and diners in the O'Bryonville shopping district is starting to make life more stressful for those who have homes close by.Full Story >
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.Full Story >
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.Full Story >
One to 3 inches of snow are expected to fall across most of the Tri-State Tuesday and Wednesday.Full Story >
One to 3 inches of snow are expected to fall across most of the Tri-State Tuesday and Wednesday.Full Story >