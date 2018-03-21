Allegations from women in his past shadow Trump

The attorney for adult film actress Stormy Daniels said the performer is now crowdfunding her legal fees.Full Story >
The porn star embroiled in a legal dispute with President Trump spoke with CNN reporters on Friday night.Full Story >
Talks over a $1.3 trillion government spending bill are dragging on as lawmakers find themselves tangled in side issues ahead of a midnight Friday deadline for avoiding a shutdown.Full Story >
Ralph Peters, a retired Army colonel who has been a Fox News military analyst, says he's quitting the network because it has become a propaganda machine for 'a destructive and ethically ruinous administration'.Full Story >
The hearing follows a Tuesday news conference in which committee members from both parties said government efforts to protect state and local elections from Russian cyberattacks haven't gone far enough.Full Story >
President Donald Trump says Republicans are "going to win" in this year's midterm elections, warns of dire consequences if they lose the HouseFull Story >
Meghan McCain has posted a photo on social media of her with her father, Sen. John McCain, saying there's "no place I would rather be."Full Story >
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth termFull Story >
New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon took aim at her Democratic primary opponent, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, criticizing him for favoring corporations and the rich over average New YorkersFull Story >
Leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee recommend better information-sharing in states, cities to head off new election interferenceFull Story >
The White House says the federal government is doing "whatever is necessary" to apprehend whomever is responsible for a series of explosions in Austin, TexasFull Story >
Republicans waiting out the storm as Trump doubles down on criticism of special counsel Robert MuellerFull Story >
