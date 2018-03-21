Woman attacks McDonald's worker over wrong biscuit

If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say. (Source: Glendale Police Department/WISN/CNN)

GLENDALE, WI (WISN/CNN) – Police are investigating after video shows a McDonald’s customer shove a teenage worker after she was given a sausage biscuit instead of a bacon biscuit.

Authorities are hoping that by releasing surveillance video of the Sunday morning attack, someone will be able to identify the female suspect.

In the video, the customer tosses her bagged order back through the drive-thru window after she didn’t receive the bacon biscuit she wanted.

“She got the wrong order, and it happens. So, instead of acting like most people would act, she lost it,” said Officer Todd Lynch with the Glendale Police Department.

Another camera view shows the woman enter the restaurant to speak with a manager, who Lynch says tried to correct the error.

"She gives her the order. She refunds her money 100 percent and gives her apologies, but at this point, apparently, it wasn't good enough for our suspect," Lynch said.

While the woman initially began walking away, she turned around and walked behind the counter, cornering the manager in the kitchen.

When a 17-year-old worker tried to step in to help, the customer appears to shove the employee into a fryer. The employee can be seen hitting her head before falling to the floor.

Lynch says the teen suffered a bump on the head but is expected to be OK.

If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, according to Lynch.

Copyright 2018 WISN, Glendale Police Department via CNN. All rights reserved.