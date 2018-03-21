Woman attacks McDonald's worker over wrong biscuit - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Woman attacks McDonald's worker over wrong biscuit

If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say. (Source: Glendale Police Department/WISN/CNN) If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say. (Source: Glendale Police Department/WISN/CNN)

GLENDALE, WI (WISN/CNN) – Police are investigating after video shows a McDonald’s customer shove a teenage worker after she was given a sausage biscuit instead of a bacon biscuit.

Authorities are hoping that by releasing surveillance video of the Sunday morning attack, someone will be able to identify the female suspect.

In the video, the customer tosses her bagged order back through the drive-thru window after she didn’t receive the bacon biscuit she wanted.

“She got the wrong order, and it happens. So, instead of acting like most people would act, she lost it,” said Officer Todd Lynch with the Glendale Police Department.

Another camera view shows the woman enter the restaurant to speak with a manager, who Lynch says tried to correct the error.

"She gives her the order. She refunds her money 100 percent and gives her apologies, but at this point, apparently, it wasn't good enough for our suspect," Lynch said.

While the woman initially began walking away, she turned around and walked behind the counter, cornering the manager in the kitchen.

When a 17-year-old worker tried to step in to help, the customer appears to shove the employee into a fryer. The employee can be seen hitting her head before falling to the floor.

Lynch says the teen suffered a bump on the head but is expected to be OK.

If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, according to Lynch.

Copyright 2018 WISN, Glendale Police Department via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Spring nor'easter targets Northeast with heavy snow, winds

    Spring nor'easter targets Northeast with heavy snow, winds

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:28:40 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:34 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:34:27 GMT
    (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...(Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...

    The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.

    Full Story >

    The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.

    Full Story >

  • Documents: Major design change changed bridge cost, schedule

    Documents: Major design change changed bridge cost, schedule

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:44 PM EDT2018-03-21 03:44:07 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:26:33 GMT
    (Pedro Portal/ The Miami Herald via AP). FILE- This March 10, 2018 file photo shows the main span of the a pedestrian bridge being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater to Florida International University near Miami. The 950- ton new bridge coll...(Pedro Portal/ The Miami Herald via AP). FILE- This March 10, 2018 file photo shows the main span of the a pedestrian bridge being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater to Florida International University near Miami. The 950- ton new bridge coll...

    Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.

    Full Story >

    Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.

    Full Story >

  • Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

    Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:24 AM EDT2018-03-19 07:24:52 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:26 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:26:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

    Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

    Full Story >

    Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly