State testing new size limits during 4 fishing tournaments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is studying the impact of looser regulations on bass size limits during some fishing tournaments.
The test would allow anglers to keep fish above 12 inches for small and largemouth bass. Tournament anglers would still release all bass after they are weighed.
The three-year test is limited to four tournaments on Lake Cumberland and Cave Run Lake.
The current rules say anglers at Cave Run Lake must release all largemouth bass between 13 to 16 inches, and all smallmouth shorter than 18 inches. Lake Cumberland has a 15-inch minimum size limit for largemouth and an 18-inch limit for smallmouth bass.
The study will help biologists determine if the changes would affect the overall fishery in the lake.
