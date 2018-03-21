Crash closes Roebling Suspension Bridge

The Roebling Suspension Bridge is closed on both sides of the Ohio River Wednesday morning due to an overnight crash, Covington police said. (FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)

The Roebling Suspension Bridge is shut down on both sides of the Ohio River until at least 7 a.m. Wednesday due to an overnight crash that caused structural damage, according to Covington police.

A car struck a pole or beam on the bridge just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

They summoned for state transportation inspectors to check out the bridge.

The driver was taken to a hospital with an undisclosed injury, Covington police said.

