Crash closes Roebling Suspension Bridge

The Roebling Suspension Bridge is shut down on both sides of the Ohio River until at least 7 a.m. Wednesday due to an overnight crash that caused structural damage, according to Covington police.
A car struck a pole or beam on the bridge just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, police said.
They summoned for state transportation inspectors to check out the bridge.
The driver was taken to a hospital with an undisclosed injury, Covington police said.
