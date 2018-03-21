Snow day: CPS, dozens of schools close; UC opens at 10 a.m. - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Snow day: CPS, dozens of schools close; UC opens at 10 a.m.

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Union Pointe Academy Principal Chad Caddell sings about a snow day to the Billy Joel classic "Piano Man."
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Snow Day!

Dozens of school districts are closed across the Tri-State, including Cincinnati Public Schools. Several others like Mason Schools in Warren County are operating on two-hour delays. The University of Cincinnati is closed until 10 a.m.

LIST: School closings & delays.

Snow began falling across the Tri-State overnight and continues this morning.

Anywhere from 3-5 inches are expected by tonight.

