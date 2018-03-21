Academic says he's being scapegoated in Facebook data case

Facebook’s shares tumbled on news that data firm Cambridge Analytica, which had ties to Donald Trump's presidential campaign, reportedly accessed information from about 50 million Facebook users.Full Story >
The hearing follows a Tuesday news conference in which committee members from both parties said government efforts to protect state and local elections from Russian cyberattacks haven't gone far enough.Full Story >
"An American president does not lead the free world by congratulating dictators on winning sham elections," Sen. John McCain, R-AZ, said.Full Story >
President Donald Trump says Republicans are "going to win" in this year's midterm elections, warns of dire consequences if they lose the HouseFull Story >
Meghan McCain has posted a photo on social media of her with her father, Sen. John McCain, saying there's "no place I would rather be."Full Story >
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth termFull Story >
New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon took aim at her Democratic primary opponent, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, criticizing him for favoring corporations and the rich over average New YorkersFull Story >
Leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee recommend better information-sharing in states, cities to head off new election interferenceFull Story >
The White House says the federal government is doing "whatever is necessary" to apprehend whomever is responsible for a series of explosions in Austin, TexasFull Story >
Republicans waiting out the storm as Trump doubles down on criticism of special counsel Robert MuellerFull Story >
