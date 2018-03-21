Facebook's Zuckerberg apologizes for 'major breach of trust'

Facebook’s shares tumbled on news that data firm Cambridge Analytica, which had ties to Donald Trump's presidential campaign, reportedly accessed information from about 50 million Facebook users.Full Story >
The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million Facebook users to manipulate elections.
Talks over a $1.3 trillion government spending bill are dragging on as lawmakers find themselves tangled in side issues ahead of a midnight Friday deadline for avoiding a shutdown.
"An American president does not lead the free world by congratulating dictators on winning sham elections," Sen. John McCain, R-AZ, said.
President Donald Trump says Republicans are "going to win" in this year's midterm elections, warns of dire consequences if they lose the House
Meghan McCain has posted a photo on social media of her with her father, Sen. John McCain, saying there's "no place I would rather be."
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth term
New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon took aim at her Democratic primary opponent, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, criticizing him for favoring corporations and the rich over average New Yorkers
Leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee recommend better information-sharing in states, cities to head off new election interference
The White House says the federal government is doing "whatever is necessary" to apprehend whomever is responsible for a series of explosions in Austin, Texas
Republicans waiting out the storm as Trump doubles down on criticism of special counsel Robert Mueller
