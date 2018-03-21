Man, woman found fatally shot in Burlington apartment - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Man, woman found fatally shot in Burlington apartment

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
BURLINGTON, KY (FOX19) -

A man and a woman were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a Northern Kentucky apartment early Wednesday, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a report of two deceased people inside an apartment in the 5900 block of Peoples Lane in Burlington about 3:40 a.m., sheriff's officials said in a prepared statement.

They found a woman and man dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Once they determined no one else was inside the apartment, they secured it for investigators.

Detectives "are in their infant stages of identifying the deceased and working toward determining exactly what transpired in the apartment but are not prepared to speculate on any particular method at this point," the sheriff's statement reads. "More information will be released as it can."

