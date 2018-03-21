Cincinnati streetcar service halted due to ice on overhead wire - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Cincinnati streetcar service halted due to ice on overhead wire

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
FOX19 NOW/file FOX19 NOW/file
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati's streetcar service is halted due to ice accumulation on overhead wire, operators announced early Wednesday as a round of snow blanketed the Tri-State.

Ice clearing efforts are underway.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Zuckerberg asked to testify; data firm's CEO suspended

    Zuckerberg asked to testify; data firm's CEO suspended

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:44 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:44:16 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-03-21 11:15:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2013, file photo, a Facebook employee walks past a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. The San Jose Mercury News reports Saturday, March 17, 2018 that building permits compiled by Bui...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2013, file photo, a Facebook employee walks past a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. The San Jose Mercury News reports Saturday, March 17, 2018 that building permits compiled by Bui...

    The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million...

    Full Story >

    The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million Facebook users to manipulate elections.

    Full Story >

  • LIST: Communities issue snow emergencies

    LIST: Communities issue snow emergencies

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 7:12 AM EDT2018-03-21 11:12:52 GMT
    FOX19 NOW/fileFOX19 NOW/file

    Boone County is under a Level 1 snow emergency Wednesday. Snow emergencies explained: LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads are also icy. Drive very cautiously. LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be ...

    Full Story >

    Boone County is under a Level 1 snow emergency Wednesday. Snow emergencies explained: LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads are also icy. Drive very cautiously. LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be ...

    Full Story >

  • Man, woman found fatally shot in Burlington apartment

    Man, woman found fatally shot in Burlington apartment

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 7:03 AM EDT2018-03-21 11:03:40 GMT
    Two people were found shot dead at this Burlington apartment complex off Peoples Lane in Burlington early Wednesday. (FOX19 NOW)Two people were found shot dead at this Burlington apartment complex off Peoples Lane in Burlington early Wednesday. (FOX19 NOW)
    Two people were found shot dead at this Burlington apartment complex off Peoples Lane in Burlington early Wednesday. (FOX19 NOW)Two people were found shot dead at this Burlington apartment complex off Peoples Lane in Burlington early Wednesday. (FOX19 NOW)

    Two people were found shot dead dead inside a Northern Kentucky apartment early Wedneday, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office. 

    Full Story >

    Two people were found shot dead dead inside a Northern Kentucky apartment early Wedneday, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office. 

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly