Spring? 8 inches of snow forecast in West Virginia, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - It might be spring, but areas of West Virginia and Kentucky look more like winter with forecasters predicting up to 8 inches of snow in parts of both states.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the western half of West Virginia until 11 p.m. Wednesday and in areas around Louisville, Kentucky, until 2 p.m. Much of the rest of both states were under a winter storm advisory that called for up to 4 inches of snowfall.

Snow that began falling Tuesday night continued Wednesday morning making travel difficult in some areas and leading several school systems to cancel classes.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokeswoman Andrea Clifford said crews are out salting and plowing roadways.

