Spring? 8 inches of snow forecast in West Virginia, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - It might be spring, but areas of West Virginia and Kentucky look more like winter with forecasters predicting up to 8 inches of snow in parts of both states.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the western half of West Virginia until 11 p.m. Wednesday and in areas around Louisville, Kentucky, until 2 p.m. Much of the rest of both states were under a winter storm advisory that called for up to 4 inches of snowfall.
Snow that began falling Tuesday night continued Wednesday morning making travel difficult in some areas and leading several school systems to cancel classes.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokeswoman Andrea Clifford said crews are out salting and plowing roadways.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
One to 3 inches of snow are expected to fall across most of the Tri-State Tuesday and Wednesday.Full Story >
One to 3 inches of snow are expected to fall across most of the Tri-State Tuesday and Wednesday.Full Story >
Cincinnati City Council is expected to reject a resignation package Wednesday that would give their embattled city manager $424,000 to go.Full Story >
Cincinnati City Council is expected to reject a resignation package Wednesday that would give their embattled city manager $424,000 to go.Full Story >
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.Full Story >
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.Full Story >
Snow Day! Dozens of school districts are closed across the Tri-State, including Cincinnati Public Schools.Full Story >
Snow Day! Dozens of school districts are closed across the Tri-State, including Cincinnati Public Schools.Full Story >
Boone County is under a Level 1 snow emergency Wednesday. Snow emergencies explained: LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads are also icy. Drive very cautiously. LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be ...Full Story >
Boone County is under a Level 1 snow emergency Wednesday. Snow emergencies explained: LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads are also icy. Drive very cautiously. LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be ...Full Story >