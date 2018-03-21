City Hall standoff: Council expected to reject $424K city manager buyout

Cincinnati City Council is expected to reject a resignation package Wednesday that would give their embattled city manager $424,000 to go.

Mayor John Cranley asked Harry Black to quit earlier this month after:

Black forced out the second highest-ranking official in the Cincinnati Police Department and entered into an estimated $400,000 separation agreement without advance warning to him or council.

Black said a "rogue element" was "corrupt" within the Cincinnati Police Department in an attempt to undermine Chief Eliot Isaac. He also alleged racism in the top police ranks against himself and the chief because they are African-American. He called for federal prosecutors to investigate.

Five days after the mayor asked Black to leave, Cranley explained why: He said the city manager he hired four years ago had a pattern of unprofessional behavior including:

taking employees into a strip club during an out-of-town business trip and then making other employees, including the female city solicitor, uncomfortable by talking about it during a taxi cab ride.

making late-night, threatening phone calls to employees

retaliating against employees who raise concerns. Five have sued the city and city manager in recent months

Three days later, on Saturday, Cranley announced he and Black had signed a $424, 767 resignation deal that would give Black 18 months of salary, 10 months more than his contact stipulates.

Specifically, the buyout requires the city to:

Pay Black $261,283 and his unused sick and vacation time within two weeks of March 17, the date the agreement was signed

Pay Black another $27,080 a month for six consecutive months, beginning May 1

Pay $9,599 to Black's retirement fund

Give Black his lap top and cell phone

Give Black a positive letter of recommendation

Not disparage Black (And Black cannot disparage Cranley)

Pay Black's attorney up to $6,000 for fees from working on the settlement

Make his final day of work Wednesday

The buyout passed Council's Law & Public Safety Committee Monday to move onto a full Council vote Wednesday, but the majority of them have said they oppose it.

Instead, they are calling for an independent review of the facts, an outside counsel who would work pro bono and give then a report in about two weeks.

