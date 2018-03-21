'Black Panther' most tweeted about movie of all time

'Black Panther' is the first Marvel film to have an African American director. (Source: Marvel Studios/CNN)

(CNN) - Black panther is breaking records at more than just the box office.

According to Twitter, the Marvel Studios' super hero blockbuster is the most tweeted-about movie ever.

The action adventure film has racked up 35 million tweets.

Kendrick Lamar’s tweet about the soundtrack alone garnered more than 240,000 re-tweets.

Black Panther The Album 2/9 pic.twitter.com/MqhsEcj6iF — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) January 31, 2018

"Black Panther” is the first Marvel film to have an African American director.

It opened to a record-breaking $201.8 million in North America last month, taking just 26 days to earn $1 billion at the box office.

