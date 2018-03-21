Police: Woman afraid of warrant failed to report mother's death - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police: Woman afraid of warrant failed to report mother's death for days

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Middletown Police arrested Regina Craft after they say she failed to report the death of her mother for four days because she had a warrant out for her arrest (Credit: Middletown Police) Middletown Police arrested Regina Craft after they say she failed to report the death of her mother for four days because she had a warrant out for her arrest (Credit: Middletown Police)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A Middletown woman found her mother dead inside of her home but did not report it to police for four days, Middletown Police said.

Police say that Regina Craft found her mother's body inside her home at 3213 Goldman Avenue on Thursday but did not report it to police because she has a warrant out for her arrest.

Craft told police that she was scared and didn't know what to do.

Police say that Craft went to her daughter's home Monday where she informed them of what she had found days earlier and her daughter's boyfriend then contacted police.

Police say that it was discovered that Craft had known about her mother's death previously when her other daughter found Coralee Craft deceased in her bedroom.

Craft had a warrant out for her arrest for failure to appear on traffic charges, police say.

Police arrested Craft and charged her with failure to report a crime or death.

Copyright WXIX 2018. All rights reserved.

