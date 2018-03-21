OSHA investigating death of forklift operator at Ohio plant

MORAINE, Ohio (AP) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a forklift operator crushed between the machine and a 1-ton pallet of glass at an Ohio plant previously cited for safety violations.

The Dayton Daily News reports officials from Fuyao (foo-YOW') Glass America Inc. say they're cooperating with OSHA and local authorities in the investigation of 57-year-old Ricky Patterson's death early Tuesday at the Chinese automotive glass manufacturing plant near Dayton.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office says Patterson died of blunt-force trauma to the head and neck. A police report says the accident was recorded on company cameras.

OSHA fined Fuyao $38,000 last year for safety violations. A $227,000 fine in 2016 for serious and non-serious violations was later reduced to $100,000.

The plant employs about 2,000 people.

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

