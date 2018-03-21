Democrats to protest 'anti-Narcan Sheriff' at DeWine press conference

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones appeared Feb. 1 on FOX19 NOW Morning News to discuss a new bill that would unmask protesters if it becomes state law. (FOX19 NOW/Jennifer Edwards Baker)

Ohio gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine is holding a 3:30 p.m. press conference in downtown Cincinnati Wednesday with his running mate, Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted.

DeWine, the current state attorney general, has invited some fellow Republicans who endorse him to join him at Residence Inn and speak about "safety and security": Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper is planning to crash it and call out the "anti-Narcan Sheriff,' according to a prepared statement from the Ohio Democratic Party.

Pepper scheduled a media briefing outside beforehand.

"Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco noted on Tuesday that area overdose deaths would be three times as high without Narcan," reads a prepared statement from the Ohio Democratic Party.

"Hamilton County’s opioid crisis has exploded since DeWine became Ohio’s attorney general, with overdose deaths increasing from 110 in 2010 to 529 in 2017."

DeWine faces Republican Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, who is challenging DeWine, in the May primary.

Jones, who never met a television camera he didn't like, recently made the national talk show circuit to promote his firearm training classes for teachers and other school personnel.

Last summer, Jones also made national headlines when he revealed he refuses to let his deputies carry Narcan.

Narcan is the brand name for naloxone, the drug first responders use to revive overdose victims.

