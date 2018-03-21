Nearly 500K smoke detectors recalled, risk of failure to detect fire

'KIDDE' is printed on the front center of the affected dual-sensor (photoelectric and ionization) alarms, and the model number and date code are printed on the back. (Source: CPSC)

A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two Kidde smoke alarm sensors and compromise the its ability to detect smoke. (Source: CPSC)

(RNN) - Kidde recalled models of its dual-sensor smoke alarms that may not alert people of a fire in their homes, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

About 452,000 of models PI2010 and PI9010 were sold in the U.S., and an additional 40,000 in Canada. A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two sensors and compromise the alarm’s ability to detect smoke.

"KIDDE" is printed on the front center of the affected dual-sensor (photoelectric and ionization) alarms, and the model number and date code are printed on the back.

The product was sold at Menards, Home Depot, Walmart and other department, home and hardware stores nationwide. They were also sold online at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other websites from September 2016 through January 2018 for between $20 and $40.

Consumers should remove the alarm and inspect it through the opening on the side for the presence of a yellow cap. They should not attempt to take apart the alarm, open the casing, or remove the yellow cap.

If a yellow cap is present, the consumer should contact Kidde to receive instructions and request a free replacement smoke alarm. Remove and discard the recalled smoke alarm only after receiving and installing the replacement, the CPSC said.

If no yellow cap is present, consumers should reinstall the smoke alarm. No further action is needed.

There has been one report of a yellow cap found on an alarm before it was installed. The CPSC said there have been no reports of injuries because of the malfunctioning product.

People can contact Kidde at 833-551-7739 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, or online at kidde.com and click on "Product Safety Recall" for more information.

To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go to SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 - teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free email newsletters.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.