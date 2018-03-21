Lawsuit filed against landlord, wife for discriminating against - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Lawsuit filed against landlord, wife for discriminating against female tenants

SEDAMSVILLE, OH (FOX19) -

The Justice Department filed a civil complaint alleging a Sedamsville landlord violated the Fair Housing Act by discriminating against female tenants.

According to the complaint, from 2013 John Klosterman and his wife Susan Klosterman owned or had an ownership interest in at least 55 residential properties in the Sedamsville neighborhood of Cincinnati. He controlled accepting or rejecting prospective tenants, settings rates for rent and security deposits, collecting rent, accepting requests for repairs and evicting tenants.

The complaint alleges Klosterman subjected female tenants of his properties to discrimination on the basis of sex, including severe, pervasive and unwelcome sexual harassment, on multiple occasions.

The conduct included unwelcome sexual advances, unwanted sexual text messages and photos, touching female tenants without their consent and offering to reduce the rent and overlook late or unpaid rent in exchange for sex, the complaint states. 

The complaint further alleges that Klosterman evicted tenants or refused to make repairs for female tenants who refused the sexual advances.

Klosterman allegedly preferred renting to single female tenants and took adverse housing actions against female tenants upon learning that they were not single.

The complaint also alleges he entered the homes of his female tenants without their consent and monitored their daily activities with cameras directed at their units and through other means.

“No woman should have to endure sexual harassment in order to remain in her home,” Acting Assistant Attorney General John Gore of the Civil Rights Division said in a news release. “Sexual harassment in housing is unacceptable and illegal, and landlords should be on notice that the Justice Department will continue to vigorously enforce the Fair Housing Act to combat this type of discrimination and to obtain relief for victims.”

In October 2017, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division announced the Sex Harassment in Housing Initiative (SHI). The Initiative specifically seeks to increase the Department’s efforts to protect individuals from harassment by landlords, property managers, maintenance workers, security guards and other employees and representatives of rental property owners.

The allegations must be proven in federal court.

