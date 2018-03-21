Lawsuit filed against landlord, wife for discriminating against female tenants

The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million...Full Story >
The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million Facebook users to manipulate elections.Full Story >
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.Full Story >
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.Full Story >
Cincinnati City Council is expected to reject a resignation package Wednesday that would give their embattled city manager $424,000 to go.Full Story >
Cincinnati City Council is expected to reject a resignation package Wednesday that would give their embattled city manager $424,000 to go.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police arrested two men they say lured an underage girl to a hotel, gave her alcohol, and tried to solicit sex from her.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police arrested two men they say lured an underage girl to a hotel, gave her alcohol, and tried to solicit sex from her.Full Story >