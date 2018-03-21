Police: 2 men used dating app to solicit sex from 13-year-old runaway

Cincinnati police charged Tayseer Abdel Qader Mustafa with buying alcohol hall for, and trying to solicit sex from a 13-year-old runaway from Toledo (Credit: Cincinnati Police)

Cincinnati Police arrested two men they say lured an underage girl to a hotel, gave her alcohol, and tried to solicit sex from her.

Court documents say Jagameh Mohammad Ibrahim met the 13-year-old girl on the online dating app Plenty of Fish.

Ibrahim along with his friend Tayseer Abdel Quader Mustafa gave the girl Jack Daniels Whiskey and propositioned her at the Days Inn Motel on Ridge Road, police say.

The girl told police she declined and then called police.

Police say that the girl is a runaway from Toledo.

Both men are charged with importuning, and two counts of interference with custody of an underage person, court documents say.

Ibrahim and Mustafa appeared in court Wednesday where bond was set at $50,000 on the charges of importuning and $10,000 on the misdemeanor charges.

Both men remain in the Hamilton County Jail.

