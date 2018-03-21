Facebook's Zuckerberg apologizes for Cambridge Analytica fallout

A Colerain Township family impacted by Down Syndrome decided to throw a fundraiser to raise awareness about the disorder Wednesday evening.Full Story >
A Colerain Township family impacted by Down Syndrome decided to throw a fundraiser to raise awareness about the disorder Wednesday evening.Full Story >
Several grocery stores are changing the way we shop. In the near future, cashiers may be traded out with smartphones.Full Story >
Several grocery stores are changing the way we shop. In the near future, cashiers may be traded out with smartphones.Full Story >
The mother of a Hamilton man missing for more than seven years said she has a renewed sense of hope in the case after discovering new information.Full Story >
The mother of a Hamilton man missing for more than seven years said she has a renewed sense of hope in the case after discovering new information.Full Story >
Federal prosecutors say an Ohio man has been charged with a hate crime for beating a man whom he believed was Jewish.Full Story >
Federal prosecutors say an Ohio man has been charged with a hate crime for beating a man whom he believed was Jewish.Full Story >
Two people were found dead in a northern Kentucky apartment early Wednesday, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
Two people were found dead in a northern Kentucky apartment early Wednesday, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >