12 inches of snow possible this weekend: Here's what you need to know

Here we snow again... The computer models used in weather forecasting are bringing in a chance for very heavy snow to parts of the Tri-State this weekend.

Totals vary quite a bit in Cincinnati - ranging from a little more than an inch to more than a foot. Notice that the area seeing the most snow is quite narrow. (See forecast models below.) This is typical with computer models this far out from a storm (three days).

With each new model run, the track of the storm is likely to shift and therefore snowfall totals will too. A shift of just 25 miles could mean a difference in a lot of snow verse a little.

It’s also a possibility that the air is warmer and we get more rain and less snow. This is what the system looked like prior to today’s model runs.

Bottom line: This is a time to be aware of the potential for a major snowstorm this weekend, but prepare for changes in the forecast.

