New forecast: Here's where heavier bands of snow might hit

We are getting a better idea which parts of the Tri-State might see the most snow this weekend.

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for the Tri-State 2 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.

Heavy snow is possible with 3-5 inches of accumulation for most areas.

Now, northern Kentucky and southeastern Indiana could additional accumulation where snow squalls develop.

NEW INFO: Heavier bands now trending south of Cincinnati on Saturday. Forecast remains 3 to 5 inches for all but the addition 1 to 2 inches in a heavy band, trending now farther south. pic.twitter.com/dVKQZz42Gh — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) March 23, 2018

The exact path of the storm - and where snow bursts might erupt - remains unknown.

The storm is still hundreds of miles away.

Snowfall totals also could go up or down based on slight variations in temperature, time of day, and whether precipitation remains all snow.

Drivers should plan for difficult travel conditions Saturday.

Snow is expected to begin drifting down about 5 a.m. and continue throughout the day and into the night before stopping by 2 a.m. Sunday.

The low temperature Saturday morning will fall to 28 degrees by daybreak. The high will reach 35 degrees.

The low Sunday morning will bottom out around 28 degrees,

Our team of meteorologists will keep you updated as the forecast models change. Follow along on the First Alert Weather app: http://onelink.to/cxmvwv

And those of you wondering what happened to Spring, like all good Cincinnati weather, we won't have to wait long for a change.

Daytime highs are expected to hit the 60s by the middle of next week.

