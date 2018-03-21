Lanes reopen while waterfall continues on NB 71 near Ridge Road - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Lanes reopen while waterfall continues on NB 71 near Ridge Road

Posted by Kim Schupp, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Waterfall on NB 71 (Norwood Police Department) Waterfall on NB 71 (Norwood Police Department)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

All lanes of northbound 71 have reopened after a  waterfall caused by a water main break caused delays on the highway Wednesday, according to police.

ODOT and Cincinnati Water are responding to the scene to address the situation.

There is no word on when the break will be repaired. 

Stay with FOX19 NOW for updates. 

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly