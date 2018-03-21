Lanes reopen while waterfall continues on NB 71 near Ridge Road

All lanes of northbound 71 have reopened after a waterfall caused by a water main break caused delays on the highway Wednesday, according to police.

A water main break is causing water to affect travel in the right lane on I-71 N/B @ Ridge. @ODOT_Cincinnati & @CincinnatiWater are responding to address the situation. To avoid delays use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/nwXPX9sn8Y — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) March 21, 2018

ODOT and Cincinnati Water are responding to the scene to address the situation.

There is no word on when the break will be repaired.

