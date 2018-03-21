Man who killed college student sentenced to life, no parole

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A registered sex offender convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing an Ohio State University student has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A judge sentenced 30-year-old Brian Golsby in Columbus Wednesday. Jurors recommended the sentence after finding him guilty last week in 21-year-old Reagan Tokes' death. They could have recommended the death penalty.

Prosecutors say Golsby kidnapped the psychology major in 2017 after she left her restaurant job, raped and killed her. His attorneys said he didn't plan to shoot Tokes, but panicked. Her body was found in a park in Grove City near Columbus.

Golsby apologized, asking jurors for mercy. His lawyers argued his traumatic childhood shaped his actions and urged sparing his life.

The prosecutor says he's satisfied Golsby no longer threatens society.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.