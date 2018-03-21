Councilman who failed drug test after drug plea resigns

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky city councilman who pleaded guilty to drug charges earlier this month and was then arrested on charges of violating his probation has officially resigned.

The Daily Independent reports that the Catlettsburg City Council accepted Richard "Andy" Brown's resignation Tuesday.

Brown was indicted March 13 on a perjury charge, accused of lying under oath while pleading guilty to drug charges the week before.

A judge had asked the 38-year-old if he was under the influence before entering a plea, as required by law. Immediately after being sentenced to five years' probation, Brown reported to the local probation office where, prosecutors say, he tested positive for drugs including heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

The city council has filled the vacancy with a former councilman.

Information from: The Independent, http://www.dailyindependent.com

