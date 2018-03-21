Former Ryle High School coach pleads guilty to sex charges

Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of deadly bombings in and near Austin, TX. Authorities found explosive devices in his home, but said there was "reasonable level of certainty" no more package bombs were "out in the public." Authorities are still urging the public to remain cautious.Full Story >
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two Kidde smoke alarm sensors and compromise the its ability to detect smoke.
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.
