Former Ryle High School coach pleads guilty to sex charges

A former Ryle High School swim coach assistant pleaded guilty to charges after being accused of taking nude photos of an unknowing juvenile girl.

Mark Fowler, 53, took nude photos of the girl while she changed clothes in a restroom, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office. He's then accused of uploading the images to a SmugMug account.

As part of a plea deal, he pleaded guilty to eight charges of attempted possession and possession of viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Fowler was sentenced to 180 days in jail and must register for the rest of his life as a sexual offender.

He must also undergo sex offender counseling as part of his probation.

